Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe is for StandBy Mode and charging all your Apple stuff

Apple-focused accessory maker Twelve South has updated its venerable HiRise charging stand with built-in MagSafe and spots to charge your Apple Watch and AirPods. The new HiRise 3 Deluxe is a desk or nightstand charger that supports the new StandBy Mode in iOS 17, which can display widgets of information when your phone is placed horizontally on the charging pad. Official MagSafe certification means this stand will charge your iPhone at up to 15W, while also featuring fast charging for the Apple Watch (on Series 7 or newer and Ultra or Ultra 2 watches). There’s also a spot in the back for your AirPods to charge on, making it a one stop shop for all of your Apple stuff. The HiRise 3 Deluxe sells for $149.99.

While there are many 3-in-1 chargers that feature MagSafe and do similar things as the HiRise, there are a couple of unique features here. First, the MagSafe pad for the phone has 35 degrees of adjustment, so you can find the ideal viewing angle. Most other 3-in-1 chargers, such as Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro, have a fixed angle. Second, the HiRise 3 Deluxe arranges the charging pads in a front-to-back line as opposed to side-by-side, so it doesn’t take up as much space on your desk or nightstand. TwelveSouth boasts that its footprint is less than an iPhone 14 Pro Max lying flat. Lastly, the charging spot for the Apple Watch can be flipped up or pushed flat, allowing it to work with a variety of strap styles.

Like TwelveSouth’s other products, the HiRise 3 Deluxe is sleekly designed and well-made. Image: TwelveSouth

Despite its more compact size, the HiRise 3 Deluxe isn’t ideal for travel. Its metal construction is heavy and it doesn’t fold up to fit in a bag. TwelveSouth includes plug adapters for a variety of countries, which is cool; less cool is the fact that the 36W power brick uses a barrel plug instead of USB-C. Travelers will be better off going with Anker’s 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, which offers similar features, but in a much smaller package for on the go usage.