Nintendo Direct September 2023: all the news and trailers

Nintendo promises that the September Direct will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information” about Nintendo Switch games coming “this winter.” Hopefully, that means we’ll get another look at Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and I’d be thrilled to see another trailer for the Super Mario RPG remake.

But as the Switch is getting on in age, there’s now a console-sized question hanging over every major Nintendo announcement: is Nintendo ready to share details about the company’s Switch successor? It’s rumored to launch as soon as 2024, after all.