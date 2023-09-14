League of Legends’ Song of Nunu spinoff gets a release date

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story finally has a release date. The League spinoff arrives on PC and Nintendo Switch on November 1st, with preorders starting today.

The game follows Nunu and his Yeti friend Willump as they sled, hike, and climb their way through the frozen Freljord landscape. During the game, you’ll encounter other League champions, like Braun (who you can see in the trailer), Ornn, and Volibear. There’s also Lissandra “whose twisted magic threatens to bury the world in Dark Ice.”

While the story-driven title was initially set to come out last year, Riot Forge, the game publisher owned by League developer Riot Games, pushed back its launch date until 2023 to “put on some finishing touches.”

You can preorder Song of Nunu for $29.99 on digital storefronts starting today. Riot Games is also offering a $99.99 physical collector’s edition, which comes with a Willump plush, Poro plush, Song of Nunu art book, Freljord postcards, and other goodies that you can get from its merch store.

Here’s a look at Bandle Tale. Image: Riot Forge

In addition to Song of Nunu, Riot Forge announced another League of Legends spinoff called Bandle Tale. Developed by Lazy Bear Games, this 2D crafting RPG lets you play as your own Yordle, otherwise known as the short — and sometimes fuzzy — spirits who inhabit Bandle City.

After Bandle City’s portal network malfunctions and chaos ensues, you’re tasked with fulfilling quests alongside League of Legends champions to get things back to normal. Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story doesn’t have a release date yet, but its cozy, pixelated artwork looks pretty adorable.