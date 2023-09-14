Skip to main content
Splatoon 3’s single-player expansion launches in 2024

The second wave of Splatoon 3’s expansion pass is coming next spring.

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

Splatoon 3’s expansion pass is getting a new single-player campaign. The DLC, called Side Order, comes out in spring 2024 and is designed to “be replayed over and over,” according to Nintendo.

The new DLC invites you to see what has happened to Inkopolis Square, the city featured in Splatoon 2. As you traverse the Spire of Order, you can continue to level up your abilities by adding upgrades to run speed, splash damage, and more. The new mode also features damage counters that appear when you splat your enemies, which seem a bit distracting at first glance.

After launching Splatoon 3 last September, Nintendo launched the first part of its expansion pass in February, which allows you to return to Inkopolis Plaza from the first Splatoon game. The game’s expansion pass costs $24.99 and will also include Side Order once it comes out in 2024.

