Nintendo is remaking Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Switch

Paper Mario is back! At its September 2023 Nintendo Direct, the company announced a remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door , the beloved RPG that first came out for the GameCube. The game is set to come out sometime in 2024.

It looks incredible in large part thanks to the game’s original paper and cardboard art design holding up remarkably well. But there have clearly been some graphical enhancements to make the game look even better on Nintendo’s Switch hardware. In Nintendo’s trailer, characters in particular looked really impressive: to me, they actually seemed like they’re cardboard cutouts come to life. The remake also looks to be incredibly faithful to the original game, as the trailer is packed with iconic moments that I remember from my time playing it on GameCube.