PlayStation State of Play September 2023: all the news and trailers

Sony isn’t letting Nintendo have all the fun. Just hours after Nintendo’s big September Direct Thursday, Sony will be hosting a PlayStation State of Play presentation to share some updates of its own.

This probably won’t be quite as jam-packed as the Nintendo Direct. Sony’s biggest shows are usually branded as PlayStation Showcases, so for this State of Play, we should probably expect an event that’s a little bit lighter. Still, I expect there will be some fun surprises in store.

The broadcast will focus on “updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles,” Sony’s Shawne Benson wrote in a PlayStation blog post from Wednesday teasing the event. “From indie and PSVR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!”