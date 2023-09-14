PlayStation State of Play September 2023: all the news and trailers

Sony isn’t letting Nintendo have all the fun. Just hours after Nintendo’s big September Direct Thursday, Sony will be hosting a PlayStation State of Play presentation to share some updates of its own.
This probably won’t be quite as jam-packed as the Nintendo Direct. Sony’s biggest shows are usually branded as PlayStation Showcases, so for this State of Play, we should probably expect an event that’s a little bit lighter. Still, I expect there will be some fun surprises in store.
The broadcast will focus on “updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles,” Sony’s Shawne Benson wrote in a PlayStation blog post from Wednesday teasing the event. “From indie and PSVR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!”
The September 14th State of Play is set to kick off at 5PM ET / 2PM PT. Below is our coverage of the show, and we’ve also included a link to watch the video yourself, if you’d like.
TODAY, 9 minutes agoTime to get freaky with the foliage.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a brand new story trailer, debuting during Sony’s Fall State of Play. In Frontiers, you play as a Na’vi who was kidnapped by humans and raised as a child soldier on Pandora. After Jake Sully and his blue cat group kick humans off the planet, the former soldiers are left to rediscover their Na’vi heritage (which means connecting their hair tentacle to just about everything.) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora comes to PlayStation 5 on December 7th.
TODAY, 10 minutes agoHelldivers II is being released on February 8th, 2024.
The new team-based shooter got a release date and a gameplay trailer during Sony’s State of Play:
Join Johan Pilestedt and the Arrowhead Game Studio in a closer look at Helldivers 2 mission gameplay. Watch them take on a deadly Bile Titan using only their bare highly powered weaponry. This is only the beginning of our war against the enemies of Managed Democracy.
The game is coming to PS5 and PC.
TODAY, 12 minutes agoCheck out these shiny new PlayStation covers and controllers.
PlayStation’s new “Deep Earth Collection” features DualSense wireless controllers and PS5 cases wrapped in a metallic red, blue, and silver finish.
TODAY, 20 minutes agoBaby Steps comes out in the summer of 2024.
Baby Steps, the game from the creators behind Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy, comes out for PC and PlayStation next summer. We also got some new gameplay footage (and it looks equally as tedious as Getting Over It).
TODAY, 22 minutes agoI ain’t ‘fraid of no ghosts.
During Sony’s September State of Play, we got our first look at a new Ghostbusters game for the PSVR2, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghostlord.
You can customize your ghost buster with all kinds of cosmetics while trying and failing to not cross the streams with your shaky VR hands. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghostlord launches October 26th, just in time for Halloween.
TODAY, 23 minutes agoRoblox is coming to PlayStation on October 10th.
Sony just announced the date during its State of Play show. The PlayStation version was announced on Friday at Roblox’s developer conference.
TODAY, 43 minutes agoSony’s State of Play will be more than 20 minutes long.
Get ready, the show starts at the top of the hour.
TODAY, 56 minutes agoT-minus 20 minutes until PlayStation’s next State of Play event.
You can watch the State of Play on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels when it begins at 5PM ET / 2PM PT.
TODAY, An hour agoHere’s what happened at Sony’s last general State of Play.
During Sony’s February State of Play, we got a look at games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Street Fighter 6, and the puzzle game Humanity, all of which are now available. A big chunk of the show was also dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but the game was delayed to February 2024 a couple months after.
The next State of Play starts at the top of the hour.
Sony announces a new PlayStation State of Play event
