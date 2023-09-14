TikTok is tracking its most popular songs with a Billboard top 50 chart

TikTok is partnering with Billboard to launch a top 50 chart that tracks the most popular songs on the platform. Topping the chart right now is Sexyy Red with “SkeeYee,” followed by Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” with Taylor Swift’s “August” taking third place.
TikTok and Billboard will measure the most popular songs on the platform by taking into account the number of videos made with the track, their views, and the amount of user engagement. The chart will only track trending TikTok songs in the US and will refresh every Thursday morning, marking the first “official” chart to monitor songs on the platform.
You can view the new top 50 chart by opening the TikTok app and pressing the round icon at the bottom corner of the screen. From there, hit the Music Charts button in the top right, and you’ll see a list of the most popular songs. You can also check out the top 50 chart from Billboard’s website.
TikTok has had a huge effect on the music industry, with viral videos pushing songs to the top of music charts. In 2021, TikTok reported that over 175 songs that trended on the app appeared on the Billboard Hot 100, while some older songs like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” made it to the Hot 100 after going viral on TikTok last year.