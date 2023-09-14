TikTok is tracking its most popular songs with a Billboard top 50 chart

TikTok is partnering with Billboard to launch a top 50 chart that tracks the most popular songs on the platform. Topping the chart right now is Sexyy Red with “SkeeYee,” followed by Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red,” with Taylor Swift’s “August” taking third place.

TikTok and Billboard will measure the most popular songs on the platform by taking into account the number of videos made with the track, their views, and the amount of user engagement. The chart will only track trending TikTok songs in the US and will refresh every Thursday morning, marking the first “official” chart to monitor songs on the platform.

Image: TikTok

You can view the new top 50 chart by opening the TikTok app and pressing the round icon at the bottom corner of the screen. From there, hit the Music Charts button in the top right, and you’ll see a list of the most popular songs. You can also check out the top 50 chart from Billboard’s website.