Cyberpunk 2077’s next major update launches very soon

Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0 launches on September 21st, developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced on Thursday. The new update will bring some major additions to the game, including redesigned perk and skill trees, vehicle combat and car chases, and a “revamped” police system.
The new perk and skill trees seem like they could have a huge effect on the game. “Our vision for this new system was to have fewer, but way more impactful, perks for players to choose from,” CDPR wrote in a blog post. “Instead of getting multiple low percentage increases to your damage, you will now get many opportunities to unlock completely different abilities that modify the way you play.” In a broadcast, CDPR developers showed off a few builds they liked, including a “Hack-&-Slash Netrunner” and a “Bullet-Time Ninja.” And if you want to mess around with the new perks right now, you can do so in a new in-browser build planner.
Update 2.0 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC. That’s probably a good thing given the game’s many problems on older consoles at launch.
Update 2.0 is coming out just a few days ahead of the September 26th launch of Phantom Liberty, the major Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. If you want a preview of what that’s about, you can watch CDPR’s new cinematic trailer that stars Idris Elba.