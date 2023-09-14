It feels like every few months, another streaming service announces that it will be increasing its subscription rates. Paramount Plus and HBO Max have already done so this year, and Disney Plus and Hulu with Live TV are slated to follow suit next month with price hikes of their own.

Before you panic and hit “unsubscribe,” however, take a deep breath. As it turns out, some of these services are currently running a few promos, all of which can help you save some money on either a monthly or annual subscription. What’s more, some of these are available to both new and returning subscribers alike — a rarity in the streaming space.

To make life easier, we’ve rounded them all up so you can continue streaming your favorite shows while sticking to your budget.

Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus bundle

First up is Disney, which is offering three months of Hulu with Live TV for $49.99 per month. The deal lasts until October 11th — the day before Hulu with Live TV jumps to $76.99 a month — and is open to new subscribers and those who haven’t been subscribed to Hulu within the last month.

Hulu and Live TV grants you access to ad-supported Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, in addition to more than 90 live sports, news, and entertainment channels. That means you can watch NFL games and stream shows like Futurama and Disney’s latest Star Wars show, Ahsoka. You can also record live shows with unlimited DVR, download content for offline viewing, and run multiple streams simultaneously.

Disney Plus

If you only want to subscribe to Disney Plus, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Disney Plus (with ads) for $1.99 per month, so long as they sign up before September 21st. Given the ad-supported plan typically costs $7.99 a month, the current promo amounts to $18 in savings, which means you’re essentially getting two months of the service for free.

As it’s the ad-supported tier, you’ll have to deal with ads and won’t be able to download content to watch offline. However, the plan still grants you access to Disney Plus hits like Ahsoka, the forthcoming season of Loki, The Little Mermaid, and the new season of I Am Groot. You’ll also be able to watch National Geographic and Pixar content, including the recently released Elemental.

Disney Plus (three months, ad-supported) $ 2 $ 8 75 % off $ 2 $ 2 $ 8 75 % off Disney Plus offers popular shows and movies like Ahsoka, Loki, The Little Mermaid, and more. New and returning subscribers can currently sign up for three months of the ad-supported tier for $1.99 a month through September 20th.

$2 at Disney (monthly)

Paramount Plus and Showtime

Last but not least, Paramount Plus is offering 50 percent off a year of its ad-supported tier —Paramount Plus Essential — and its Paramount Plus with Showtime plan when you use promo code FALL. That means you’ll be paying just $29.99 ($30 off) for a full year of ad-supported Paramount Plus or $59.99 ($60 off) for a year of Paramount Plus with Showtime. The deals expire on September 20th, but sadly, they’re currently only available to new subscribers.

Both plans grant access to Paramount Plus content like Dungeons & Dragons, Top Gun: Maverick, and Star Trek shows like Strange New Worlds. However, unlike the Paramount Plus Essential plan, Paramount Plus with Showtime lacks ads, except for live content. It also grants you access to local CBS programming, additional live sports, and the ability to download shows and movies so you can watch them offline. Unsurprisingly, it also lets you watch a ton of Showtime programming, including Yellowjackets, Twin Peaks, Homeland, and Dexter.

Paramount Plus Essential (annual, with ads) $ 30 $ 60 50 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 60 50 % off The ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential provides access to Paramount Plus shows and films like Dungeons & Dragons, Top Gun: Maverick, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. And now until September 20th, new subscribers can get an annual subscription for $29.99 ($30 off) with offer code FALL. $30 at Paramount Plus