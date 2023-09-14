Hulu’s new top 15 row might make it easier to find something to watch

Just like Netflix, Hulu will now show you a list of the most popular shows and movies on the platform. The new top 15 list will start appearing on the service today, with Hulu’s entire library of content eligible for inclusion.

Hulu will update its list every day between 2PM to 3PM ET. Netflix first rolled out a top 10 row in 2020, alongside its “Trending Now” and “Popular on Netflix” carousels that make it easier to spot binge-worthy shows. More streaming services have started to hop on the show- and movie-ranking bandwagon in recent weeks, as Max added a top 10 row last month, too.

Hulu’s top 15 list might finally make it easier to find stuff to watch on the platform. Image: Hulu

In its post announcing the feature, Hulu says it will pick the content that appears on the list based on the “total views at the episode level within a 24-hour period,” while also incorporating the “growing popularity” of shows and movies released during that time. The platform notes that if multiple episodes are ranking high, only the most popular one will factor into the show’s ultimate ranking.