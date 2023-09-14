Surface Laptop Studio 2 leak: Intel 13th Gen, RTX 4060, and a microSD slot

Microsoft is holding a special event in New York City next week, and it looks like one of the main unannounced Surface devices has just leaked. WinFuture reports that the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be announced next week, with some welcome upgrades in the form of Intel 13th Gen processors, Nvidia’s RTX 4060 GPU, a microSD card slot, and a USB-A port.

It looks like the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have a similar design to the original, with a display that pulls forward to transform from laptop to tablet (or what Microsoft calls studio mode). Microsoft appears to be addressing some of the pain points of the original model, with modern Intel 13th Gen processors inside, paired with a new microSD card slot and USB-A port.

The new microSD card slot. Image: WinFuture.de

A USB-A port sits next to the dual USB-C ports. Image: WinFuture.de

While the original shipped with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU on top models, WinFuture reports that the top specs for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will include an RTX 4050 or 4060 GPU and up to 64GB of RAM. If accurate, this will be the first Surface to ship with 64GB of RAM. There will also be a base model of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 that’s rumored to include Intel Iris Xe graphics. WinFuture says the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will start shipping on October 3rd.