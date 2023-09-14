Netflix’s live-action One Piece to set sail with even more episodes

Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation is better than it has any business being, and the streamer intends to keep all of the first season’s good momentum going with even more episodes, according to Eiichiro Oda.

In a move that only comes as (a bit of) a surprise given how opaque Netflix likes to be about the logic behind its choice to cancel some shows just as they’re really taking off, Oda announced today that the live-action One Piece has been renewed for an unannounced number of new episodes / seasons. In an announcement video featuring one of One Piece’s transponder snails, Oda thanked fans, new and old, for supporting his work and said that “it’ll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient.”

“It seems people around the world have been enjoying the show, which makes the hard work from the production team truly worth it,” Oda said. “To everyone who’s been a fan of One Piece for years, and to those who experienced One Piece for the first time, thank you so much.”