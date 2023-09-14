Resident Evil 4 remake is getting its Separate Ways DLC on September 21st

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 is getting its Separate Ways DLC starring Ada Wong very soon: it’s due out on September 21st.

The expansion allows you to play through sections of RE4’s story as fan-favorite character Ada Wong, seeing the suspenseful horror of the original game unfold through the supporting character’s perspective. Separate Ways first premiered when the original Resident Evil 4 came to PlayStation 2, further finding its way into later HD rereleases.

Launching alongside Separate Ways on the 21st is a free update to The Mercenaries time attack mode, featuring Ada Wong and Wesker.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode on PlayStation VR2. Image: Capcom