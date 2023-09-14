Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Resident Evil 4 remake is getting its Separate Ways DLC on September 21st

Resident Evil 4 remake is getting its Separate Ways DLC on September 21st

/

You’ll be able to play as Ada Wong once again.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A screenshot from Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC, showing Ada Wong standing over a cliff.
Image: Capcom

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 is getting its Separate Ways DLC starring Ada Wong very soon: it’s due out on September 21st.

The expansion allows you to play through sections of RE4’s story as fan-favorite character Ada Wong, seeing the suspenseful horror of the original game unfold through the supporting character’s perspective. Separate Ways first premiered when the original Resident Evil 4 came to PlayStation 2, further finding its way into later HD rereleases.

Launching alongside Separate Ways on the 21st is a free update to The Mercenaries time attack mode, featuring Ada Wong and Wesker.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode on PlayStation VR2.
Resident Evil 4 VR Mode on PlayStation VR2.
Image: Capcom

Also coming to PlayStation 5 is Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, but that won’t be out until sometime this winter. The mode will let you play through the main story as Leon in first-person with full VR and motion controls through PlayStation VR2. It seems like a terrifying way to experience the game all over again.

More from this stream PlayStation State of Play September 2023: all the news and trailers

See all 12 stories