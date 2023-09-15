Valve is taking up to 20 percent off the Steam Deck to celebrate Steam’s 20th anniversary

For those unaware, Valve’s Steam Deck wasn’t exactly a winner when it launched early last year. It’s come a long way since then, though, leading to a flurry of like-minded imitators even if it technically wasn’t the first handheld gaming PC you could get. It’s still arguably the best way to play games on the go outside of the Nintendo Switch, due in part to its powerful hardware and a set of customizable controls that let you tackle games from numerous decades. In fact, there are now more than 10,000 verified and playable titles to choose from — just in case your video game backlog wasn’t robust enough.