Artifact co-founder Mike Krieger is coming to the Code Conference

Artifact co-founder and CTO Mike Krieger will be onstage at the Code Conference this month, where he’ll discuss his new AI-infused news app in an interview with Platformer founder Casey Newton.

The new company from Krieger and Kevin Systrom, the two founders of Instagram, is trying to build a different and more helpful kind of news app by leaning on AI. It tries to surface interesting articles based on your reading habits, can rewrite headlines to make them more useful, and is increasingly filling up with social features to put a wider variety of content in front of readers.

The event that brings together the most influential voices in tech is back for 2023. Code returns with new hosts at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel September 26th–27th. Apply to attend here or grab a virtual ticket.

Just this week, Artifact launched a new feature called Links that recommends any type of content that users feed into it, from recipes to design mockups to old Steve Jobs memos. It comes with a following feed so you can follow along with link influencers, too.

Krieger joins a host of other tech and business leaders who’ll be onstage at Code, including X CEO Linda Yaccarino, GM CEO Mary Barra, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl.