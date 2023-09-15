Samsung is bringing artwork from the Met museum to its Frame TVs

Samsung Art Store users can display beloved works of art in their homes, including: Edgar Degas’ The Rehearsal of the Ballet Onstage (ca. 1874); Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers (1887); Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Apples and Pot of Primroses (ca. 1890); and Georges Seurat’s Circus Sideshow (Parade du Cirque) (1887–88). The Frame owners can also display ancient artifacts such as an Egyptian wedjat eye amulet (ca. 1070–664 B.C.), and medieval treasures including The Unicorn Rests in a Garden (1495–1505), the famed French and South Netherlandish textile from the Unicorn Tapestries.

Celebrated Japanese artworks such as Katsushika Hokusai’s Under the Mannen Bridge at Fukagawa (ca. 1830–32) as well as Utagawa Kuniyoshi’s Concise Illustrated Biography of Monk Nichiren: Calming the Stormy Sea at Tsunoda in Exile to Sado Island (1835–36) can also be displayed on The Frame. The collection also features several historically significant American artworks like Emanuel Leutze’s Washington Crossing the Delaware (1851).