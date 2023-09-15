Samsung is bringing artwork from the Met museum to its Frame TVs

Samsung is expanding the art selection available on its Frame TVs with the help of a renowned museum. Today, the company and New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced a partnership that will bring 38 pieces from the Met to Samsung’s Art Store. The new artwork is available through a subscription costing either $4.99 per month or $49.90 annually.
In addition to the Met’s artwork, that subscription provides access to “over 2,300 pieces of digital art from more than 800 artists in partnership with world-renowned museums, galleries, and leading art ecommerce platforms.”
In the case of the Met, here’s what you can expect, according to a joint press release from both companies:
Samsung Art Store users can display beloved works of art in their homes, including: Edgar Degas’ The Rehearsal of the Ballet Onstage (ca. 1874); Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers (1887); Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Apples and Pot of Primroses (ca. 1890); and Georges Seurat’s Circus Sideshow (Parade du Cirque) (1887–88). The Frame owners can also display ancient artifacts such as an Egyptian wedjat eye amulet (ca. 1070–664 B.C.), and medieval treasures including The Unicorn Rests in a Garden (1495–1505), the famed French and South Netherlandish textile from the Unicorn Tapestries.
Celebrated Japanese artworks such as Katsushika Hokusai’s Under the Mannen Bridge at Fukagawa (ca. 1830–32) as well as Utagawa Kuniyoshi’s Concise Illustrated Biography of Monk Nichiren: Calming the Stormy Sea at Tsunoda in Exile to Sado Island (1835–36) can also be displayed on The Frame. The collection also features several historically significant American artworks like Emanuel Leutze’s Washington Crossing the Delaware (1851).
Samsung claims its Art Store is currently the largest art gallery for any TV platform. Considering The Frame’s popularity, that’s not exactly a surprise. Other TV makers have artwork screensavers, but no one’s quite competing with Samsung’s entire package — from a TV with a matte display and customizable bezels (including wood options) to the sizable art gallery to showcase on it.
The 2023 edition of The Frame is available in numerous sizes ranging from 32 inches to 85 inches. (The Art Store is backward-compatible with previous models of The Frame and doesn’t require the very latest iteration.) And while its design and ability to blend into home decor is this TV’s specialty, it’s no slouch when it comes to picture quality, either. You can also buy an auto-rotating mount for The Frame if you’re a fan of vertical artwork or photography. You can expect to see the latest revision of Samsung’s TV lineup — The Frame included — in a few months at CES 2024.