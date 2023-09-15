Apple is now charging more for most Apple Watch battery swaps

Apple has increased the price of most Apple Watch battery replacements, as reported by 9to5Mac. The swaps used to cost $79, but now, for Apple Watch Series 4 devices and newer, you’ll have to cough up $99. You can see the prices for yourself on the company’s Apple Watch Service and Repair website by sifting through different versions and models.

It’s unfortunate that some of the battery replacement fees are going up, but I’m also not surprised to see it. Apple bumped up the prices of battery replacements in some iPhones, iPads, and Macs by $20 to $50 earlier this year.

Still, paying for a battery replacement can be a good way to get some extra life out of an older device that otherwise works just fine. It’s what I’m personally thinking about doing to keep my iPhone 12 Mini humming along for as long as I can. As tempting as a USB-C-based iPhone is, I’m not willing to drop the cash for one just yet.