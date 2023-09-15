The iPhone 15 Pro’s 5G modem reportedly boosts speeds by up to 24 percent

The iPhone 15 Pro could come with better 5G connectivity. That’s according to data from SpeedSmart (via 9to5Mac), which indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro will offer up to 24 percent faster download 5G speeds when compared to its iPhone 14 Pro predecessor.

As shown by the data from SpeedSmart, the biggest jump occurred on Verizon’s network, which showed an average download speed of 195.83Mbps on the iPhone 14 Pro, as opposed to 243.06Mbps on the iPhone 15 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro on T-Mobile had the fastest average 5G download speeds at 300.92Mbps, as opposed to 204.34Mbps on AT&T.

T-Mobile showed the fastest 5G speeds with an iPhone 15 Pro. Image: SpeedSmart

Despite this sizeable change, upload speeds only went up a smidge across all three major carriers. The reason for the improvement likely has to do with an upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max’s modem.

While Apple hasn’t mentioned which kind of modem the devices come with, SpeedSmart says the Pro models feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem, which the company advertises as offering “unmatched data speeds, coverage, and latency.” The modem also comes with an integrated AI processor that’s supposed to improve its connection across 5G frequencies, including short-wave mmWave signals. The Snapdragon X70 modem comes in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup as well.