The Nintendo Switch OLED and jet-black Xbox Series S are both on sale right now

It’s been an exciting week for Nintendo Switch fans. First, Nintendo announced a whole bunch of games as part of its latest Direct event, including F-Zero 99 — a battle royale spin on the classic racing title — and remakes of both Mario and Donkey Kong and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. And now, the Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale for an all-time low at Monoprice, where you can pick it up with free shipping and blue and red Joy-Cons for just $289.99 ($60 off).

Unlike the standard Switch, the high-end edition boasts a vibrant 7-inch OLED panel, one that’s richer in both contrast and color. Its speakers are louder and clearer, too, and you can store more games on the device itself thanks to its expanded 64GB of internal storage. It also features a wider, sturdier kickstand than the original Switch, which is a godsend if you often use the hybrid console in tabletop mode while on the go.

Nintendo Switch OLED $ 290 $ 350 17 % off $ 290 $ 290 $ 350 17 % off The Nintendo Switch OLED model packs in a bunch of subtle refinements, including a 7-inch OLED display, improved audio performance, and a better kickstand. $290 at Monoprice

It’s not every day we come across multiple console deals. That said, if you’re more interested in Starfield than you are The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be happy to know that both the Xbox Series X and the recently revamped Series S are on sale right now.

First up, Dell is throwing in a $100 digital gift card when you buy Microsoft’s 1TB Xbox Series S for $349.99. The new black configuration offers more storage than the original white model, but is otherwise the same console with the same ports, same design, and same processing power. It lacks a disc drive like the Series X, yet it can still play all the same digital games — though at a more modest 2560 x 1440 resolution resolution.

Now, if you do want to play both physical and digital games, there are also some notable deals available on various Xbox Series X bundles. For example, you can currently buy a Series X on eBay via Antonline with a digital copy of either Diablo IV or the premium edition of Forza Horizon 5 for $469.99 ($90 off), both with a full warranty. The Series X is essentially a larger, more powerful version of the aforementioned Series S, one that’s capable of playing games in 4K at up to 120 fps.

Apple officially killed its MagSafe Duo and MagSafe Battery Pack earlier this week, meaning the latter is no longer an option if you’re looking for a first-party way to juice your new iPhone 15. Thankfully, there are more affordable alternatives — including Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery, which is on sale at Amazon right now for $39.99 when you clip the on-page coupon for $30 off. You can also pick it up via Anker’s online storefront for the same price when you use promo code WSCP8CTHC9 at checkout.

Anker’s MagGo charger remains our favorite MagSafe-compatible battery pack, one that delivers 7.5W of power to compatible iPhones and offers double the battery capacity of Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. It’s just as portable, too, and can double as a kickstand that’s sturdy enough to hold up the Max-sized phone. The fun colors are just a plus.