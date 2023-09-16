OnePlus’ next tablet is a budget model called the OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus is making a new budget tablet called the OnePlus Pad Go, according to Digital Trends. It will have an 11.6-inch 2.4K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, according to the article, and will launch with OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13. It’s not clear when it’s coming or for how much, though. The OnePlus India X account teased what appears to be the tablet on Thursday, so it sounds like the tablet is at least launching in India soon.

Digital Trends’ report was light on other details like storage or processor power, but it’s a decent bet OnePlus gave it more modest specs than the OnePlus Pad that came out earlier this year. OnePlus president Kinder Liu is quoted as saying it will be “a mid-tier entertainment tablet.”

The Pad Go’s reported 2800 x 2000 resolution matches the OnePlus Pad’s, and it looks almost identical, with curved edges, an iPad-like bezel, and a large rear camera centered along the long edge. The biggest visible difference is the two-tone look on the back, as you can see in Digital Trends’ post on X, formerly Twitter: