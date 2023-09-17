Grand Theft Auto V is now 10 years old

It’s been exactly 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V first launched on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, followed soon after by Grand Theft Auto Online. In a thread on X today, Rockstar Games thanked fans, calling them “the reason GTA V has thrived across multiple console generations.”

Last week, Rockstar announced new content for GTA Online commemorating the anniversary: new outfits; GTA V-themed weapon finishes; extra modes; a stock car called the Bravado Hotring Hellfire for GTA+ members; and other collectibles and bonuses for playing certain missions.

In our review of GTA V, The Verge’s Andrew Webster credited the game’s sprawling world and fun gameplay but felt like its strongest asset was actually Rockstar’s story. He felt the game’s approach allows players to experience the game’s narrative from three different perspectives at once, in a way that isn’t possible with movies.

Since that time, Rockstar has shipped versions of the games on the next two generations of Xbox and PlayStation and even improved things along the way with graphical upgrades like ray tracing. It also launched and later had to fix buggy remasters of the first three 3D entries in the series in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition.