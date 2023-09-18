Carrot will report the weather in your own voice on iOS 17

Carrot Weather — the forecasting app known for its hilariously snarky weather updates — is introducing some new features that make use of the iOS 17 and watchOS 10 software updates coming today, including new weather widgets and a voice impersonation feature.

Available on the App Store today, version 5.12 of Carrot can now mimic a user’s own voice or imitate a celebrity when providing weather updates thanks to the new Personal Voice accessibility feature included in iOS 17 and previewed in this video from Marques Brownlee.

The Carrot app for Apple Watch has been redesigned for watchOS 10, with the main interface now using a vertical tab view for quick switching between current, hourly, and daily forecasts. Each section of the redesigned app can be tapped to expand additional details or display animated weather maps. Carrot users can customize the data they’d like to be displayed via the Carrot iPhone app.

This is Carrot's new look in watchOS 10. Image: Carrot









Carrot weather widgets can now be added to the iPad lock screen, iPhone StandBy mode display, and Apple Watch Smart Stack. A new next-hour radar feature can also predict the movement of storms 60 minutes into the future in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

Lastly, the Carrot app is now available in 14 additional languages for the first time, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swedish. This is a nice update if English isn’t your first language, but it is worth noting that the sarcastic and antagonistic comments that Carrot is known for will still only be available in the English version of the app.