Today, the Steve Jobs Archive (SJA) — an organization that collects and curates information about the late Apple founder’s life — has introduced a part-time fellowship program that aims to help a new generation of creative and technologically gifted people follow in Jobs’ footsteps.

The first nine SJA fellows are a group of “young creators” that includes musicians, engineers, storytellers, and more who will receive guidance, resources, and financial support over the coming year to help them make their creative ambitions a reality. According to the SJA press release, each of the fellows selected for the program was chosen for their “wide-ranging curiosity, sense of possibility, and determination to leave the world better than they found it.”

While you might expect the fellowship program to reward engineers exclusively, Jobs frequently promoted Apple as a company that operated at the intersection of technology and the liberal arts. Here’s him speaking at an Apple event in 2011: