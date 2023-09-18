Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is happening October 10th and 11th

We knew it was coming, but now we can officially mark our calendars for the next Prime Day sale. Amazon has announced that its fall Prime Day is scheduled for October 10th and 11th. Last year’s fall sales event from around the same time was called the Prime Early Access Sale, and this time around, Amazon is calling it Prime Big Deal Days.

Setting aside the confusing fact that Amazon can’t settle on consistent naming, Prime Big Deal Days is designed to kick off the early holiday shopping season well ahead of Black Friday / Cyber Monday, and frankly, it sounds a whole lot like last year’s event.

Amazon says there will be big discounts and seasonal deals from brands like Sony, iRobot, Dyson, Jabra, and likely more. The entire event is exclusively for Prime subscribers ($14.99 per month / $139 annually), with some deals being invite-only, running from 3AM ET / 12AM PT on October 10th through October 11th.

Prime Big Deal Days, or PBDD, if you’re cool