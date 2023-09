Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is happening October 10th and 11th

We knew it was coming, but now we can officially mark our calendars for the next Prime Day sale. Amazon has announced that its fall Prime Day is scheduled for October 10th and 11th. Last year’s fall sales event from around the same time was called the Prime Early Access Sale, and this time around, Amazon is calling it Prime Big Deal Days.

Setting aside the confusing fact that Amazon can’t settle on consistent naming, Prime Big Deal Days is designed to kick off the early holiday shopping season well ahead of Black Friday / Cyber Monday, and frankly, it sounds a whole lot like last year’s event.

Amazon says there will be big discounts and seasonal deals from brands like Sony, iRobot, Dyson, Jabra, and likely more. The entire event is exclusively for Prime subscribers ($14.99 per month / $139 annually), with some deals being invite-only, running from 3AM ET / 12AM PT on October 10th through October 11th.

Prime Big Deal Days, or PBDD, if you’re cool

If the exclusive status of this sale has you battling with a tiny bit of FOMO, keep in mind that when Amazon does these promotions, other retailers often run counter sales with the same or very similar discounts — and there are always price-matching policies at retailers like Best Buy. So you may not really need to be a Prime member to get a solid deal around that time, and keep an eye on our Verge Deals coverage, where we can help distill the worthwhile discounts from Amazon’s usual tidal wave of swill.