Apple made it way cheaper to repair an iPhone 15 Pro’s broken back glass

It’s significantly cheaper to repair the back glass on an iPhone 15 Pro than it was on the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple posted price estimates for its new phones over the weekend, listing a repair price of $169 for the 15 Pro and $199 for the Pro Max to replace either phone’s shattered back glass.

That’s up to a $350 decrease from the repair price for last year’s models. For the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, Apple charged $499 and $549 for back glass replacement — frankly, outlandish prices that ran more expensive than the cost of an (admittedly much lower-end) new iPhone SE.

Here’s what the current pricing looks like for these repairs:

iPhone back glass repair prices Model Pro Max Pro Plus Standard Mini 15 $199 $169 $199 $169 N/A 14 $549 $499 $199 $169 N/A 13 $499 $449 N/A $349 $299 12 $499 $449 N/A $349 $299

These newly reduced prices, first spotted by 9to5Mac, are likely due to a major design change made by Apple: on its newest phone models, the back glass can be removed and replaced independently of the rest of the phone. Earlier models more deeply integrated the back into the body of the device, making them much more complicated to fix. iFixit called earlier iPhone back glass repairs, “One of the most expensive and difficult repairs possible.”

Apple first made this change on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and this year, the company announced that it did the same for the 15 Pro models, too. All around, it’s great news for anyone who drops their phone and is sick of looking at a spiderweb of cracks.

The repairs are cheaper, of course, if you pay for Apple’s insurance plan, which costs $199 on the new Pro and Pro Max for two years of coverage, then just $29 for the back glass repair. But you’ll need to buy that ahead of time.