Google’s Nest Hub Max is dropping support for Google Meet and Zoom

Google is axing support for Google Meet and Zoom on its Nest Hub Max smart display. As spotted by 9to5Google, some users are seeing a notice on their device that states they can no longer join meetings through Google Meet starting September 28th.

Similarly, a support page updated by Zoom in July states: “All Zoom support for Google Nest Hub Max will end on September 30th, 2023.” After that date, the Zoom app will stop working, and users will no longer be able to install or update the app. The Verge reached out to Google with a request for more information but didn’t immediately hear back.

Google first rolled out support for Meet and Zoom on its Nest Hub Max in the midst of the covid pandemic in 2020. At the time, Zoom also arrived on rival smart displays, including the Amazon Echo and the now-discontinued Portal from Meta.

While video conferencing became one of the Nest Hub Max’s main selling points, some users reported experiencing a host of technical issues when using either app. Google also stopped offering games through the Nest Hub Max in June, and it still hasn’t ported over the device’s built-in Nest Cam to the Google Home app.