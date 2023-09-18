The Elder Scrolls VI will skip PS5 and isn’t coming until at least 2026

A document released as part of the FTC v. Microsoft case confirms what was long expected: The Elder Scrolls VI isn’t going to launch for a few years, and it isn’t coming to PlayStation. According to the new chart, which Microsoft produced for the FTC, the next Elder Scrolls game isn’t expected to launch until at least 2026 — something a Microsoft lawyer also mentioned in the court case. And much like Bethesda’s most recent games — Starfield and Redfall — it’ll be available on both PC and Xbox when it does launch.