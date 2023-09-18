The Elder Scrolls VI will skip PS5 and isn’t coming until at least 2026

A document released as part of the FTC v. Microsoft case confirms what was long expected: The Elder Scrolls VI isn’t going to launch for a few years, and it isn’t coming to PlayStation. According to the new chart, which Microsoft produced for the FTC, the next Elder Scrolls game isn’t expected to launch until at least 2026 — something a Microsoft lawyer also mentioned in the court case. And much like Bethesda’s most recent games — Starfield and Redfall — it’ll be available on both PC and Xbox when it does launch.
In a statement about exclusivity attached to The Elder Scrolls VI section of the chart, which comes from an interview with Xbox head Phil Spencer in GQ, Spencer said, “In order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI.”
The Elder Scrolls VI was first revealed back in 2018, though we haven’t heard much about Bethesda’s next fantasy adventure since then. It’s long been expected to be an exclusive to Microsoft platforms, even if the company wouldn’t confirm it; last year, as part of the same FTC v. Microsoft case, it was revealed that the next three Bethesda games would be exclusives. That would include Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, and the upcoming Indiana Jones game.
This reveal is just part of a deluge of new details that came out of the case today, including Microsoft’s plan to stream PC cloud games, Activision Blizzard’s briefing on the next Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft’s reaction to the PS5 announcement.