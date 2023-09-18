Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

You can get $500 in credit when you preorder Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

You can get $500 in credit when you preorder Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

/

Depending on where you preorder it from, you can get $500 in credit toward another Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, or Newegg purchase.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The large Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 on a white desk in a bright room near the window.
This big boi comes with a high price tag of $2,499.99.
Image: Samsung

After first making its official debut at CES 2023 earlier this year, Samsung’s massive 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is now available to preorder in the US. You can get it for $2,499.99 when you preorder it ahead of its US release date on October 2nd — and even get $500 in Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung credit to boot.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is the follow-up to Samsung’s Mini LED display of the same name, which was released in 2021. This time, though, it’s eight inches larger, with Samsung claiming the monitor is akin to having two 32-inch 4K displays sitting side by side.

Where to preorder Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

Now through October 1st, you can get $500 in store credit when you preorder Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 from Amazon (when you use the promo code 500NEOG9 at checkout), Best Buy, Samsung, or Newegg for $2499.99. Sadly, you can’t use the credit to offset the cost of the monitor, but you can use it toward other products. You just might want to mark your calendars if you choose to preorder from Samsung, as that credit will only last through November 30th.

Related

As mentioned earlier, Samsung’s forthcoming Odyssey Neo G9 features a 57-inch curved display with a higher resolution of 7680 x 2160 than its predecessor. That translates to an exceptionally wide 32:9 aspect ratio. We’ve yet to test the monitor, but in our experience, extra horizontal resolution like this tends to be particularly useful for multitasking. That said, it’s not particularly great for gaming, as 3D games can become warped on monitors this wide.

Thankfully, though, the monitor offers other useful gaming specs that may compensate for that. Like the original Neo G9, the monitor offers a refresh rate of 240Hz. There’s support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate tech. Other helpful features include a slew of multitasking tools, including picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture display modes so you can display content from multiple inputs at the same time. The monitor also comes with one DisplayPort 2.1 as well as three HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB hub.

Picture of the Odyssey Neo G9.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (57 inches) with $500 in credit

$2500

Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved display offers a 7680 x 2160 resolution, which makes for a wide 32:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a refresh rate of 240Hz along with a DisplayPort 2.1 port.

$2500 at Amazon (with code 500NEOG9)$2500 at Samsung$2500 at Best Buy

More from Deals