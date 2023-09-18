You can get $500 in credit when you preorder Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

After first making its official debut at CES 2023 earlier this year, Samsung’s massive 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is now available to preorder in the US. You can get it for $2,499.99 when you preorder it ahead of its US release date on October 2nd — and even get $500 in Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung credit to boot.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is the follow-up to Samsung’s Mini LED display of the same name, which was released in 2021. This time, though, it’s eight inches larger, with Samsung claiming the monitor is akin to having two 32-inch 4K displays sitting side by side.

Where to preorder Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

Now through October 1st, you can get $500 in store credit when you preorder Samsung’s 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 from Amazon (when you use the promo code 500NEOG9 at checkout), Best Buy, Samsung, or Newegg for $2499.99. Sadly, you can’t use the credit to offset the cost of the monitor, but you can use it toward other products. You just might want to mark your calendars if you choose to preorder from Samsung, as that credit will only last through November 30th.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung’s forthcoming Odyssey Neo G9 features a 57-inch curved display with a higher resolution of 7680 x 2160 than its predecessor. That translates to an exceptionally wide 32:9 aspect ratio. We’ve yet to test the monitor, but in our experience, extra horizontal resolution like this tends to be particularly useful for multitasking. That said, it’s not particularly great for gaming, as 3D games can become warped on monitors this wide.