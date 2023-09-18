Loki’s second season will debut a day early

Loki has a new premiere date. The second season of the Disney Plus show will now debut on Thursday, October 5th, at 6PM PT, Disney announced on Monday. It was previously set to come out on October 6th.

Disney made the announcement alongside a post on X featuring some footage of the show and interviews with people involved with the show’s production. There are some brief glimpses of what you can expect from the next season as well — though if you’re looking for a more plot-focused video, you should watch the official trailer that premiered in July.