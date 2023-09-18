TMNT: Mutant Mayhem starts streaming on Paramount Plus on September 19th

Paramount announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit Paramount Plus tomorrow in the US and Canada. The CG-animated movie is now the seventh Turtles movie in a line that started with the better-than-it-should’ve-been 1990 live-action film. Mutant Mayhem is already available to preorder on 4K UHD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD.

The movie hits just a day before Paramount Plus ends its 50 percent discount for a year of its ad-supported tier ($29.99) or a year of its Paramount Plus with Showtime plan ($59.99), which would also open up access to Dungeons & Dragons, Top Gun: Maverick, and Star Trek shows like Strange New Worlds.

Mutant Mayhem reintroduced the origin story for the Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird characters in a tale that The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore wrote will “ring almost too familiar to anyone who knows the heroes in a half shell.” Even so, he thought it was “hands down one of the most exciting and definitive outings” in Turtles history.