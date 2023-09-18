TMNT: Mutant Mayhem starts streaming on Paramount Plus on September 19th

Paramount announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit Paramount Plus tomorrow in the US and Canada. The CG-animated movie is now the seventh Turtles movie in a line that started with the better-than-it-should’ve-been 1990 live-action film. Mutant Mayhem is already available to preorder on 4K UHD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD.
The movie hits just a day before Paramount Plus ends its 50 percent discount for a year of its ad-supported tier ($29.99) or a year of its Paramount Plus with Showtime plan ($59.99), which would also open up access to Dungeons & Dragons, Top Gun: Maverick, and Star Trek shows like Strange New Worlds.
Mutant Mayhem reintroduced the origin story for the Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird characters in a tale that The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore wrote will “ring almost too familiar to anyone who knows the heroes in a half shell.” Even so, he thought it was “hands down one of the most exciting and definitive outings” in Turtles history.
It didn’t hit the lofty heights of Barbie or Super Mario Bros., but Mutant Mayhem did well at the worldwide box office, pulling in $162 million on a $70 million budget. A sequel has already been confirmed, as has a spinoff 2D series called Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Both will see actors Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon return as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael.