Allen Media Group CEO and founder Byron Allen is coming to the Code Conference this month, where he’ll be talking about the state of the media industry with CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin.
Allen’s sprawling media company includes local broadcasters across the US, cable networks including Cars.TV and Comedy.TV, and the film distribution group Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. In 2018, the company acquired The Weather Channel for $300 million, and last year, it launched a Weather Channel streaming service.
The group continues to look for opportunities to grow. Allen looked at buying BET earlier this year, and just last week, he made a $10 billion offer to acquire ABC, FX, National Geographic channels, and other assets from Disney.
All of this means Allen, the media exec and former comedian, will have plenty to discuss at Code.
Allen joins a host of other tech and business leaders who’ll be onstage at Code, including X CEO Linda Yaccarino, GM CEO Mary Barra, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl.
The Code Conference will be held September 26th and 27th at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in California. This year’s conference will be hosted by The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. There’ll also be special guest speakers, including Code Conference co-founder Kara Swisher.