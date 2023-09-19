The step-up model of one of our favorite mechanical keyboards is down to just $71.99

It’s hard to beat the tactile feel and durability of a good ol’ fashioned mechanical keyboard. Fortunately, if you’re someone who’s looking to kick their membrane keyboard to the curb, Epomaker’s TH80 Pro represents a great entry-level model, one that’s on sale at Amazon for $71.99 ($18 off) and comes with your choice of linear, clicky, or tactile switches.

The Epomaker TH80 Pro, like the standard model featured in our guide to the best mechanical keyboards, is a 75 percent mechanical keyboard with a volume knob and hot-swappable switches that let you easily adjust the keyboard’s look and feel. It also offers the same plastic case and steel switch plate, the same PBT keycaps and per-key RGB lighting, and the same great typing experience. The Pro model, however, comes with a bigger 4,000mAh battery and a few other notable improvements — including the ability to automatically detect whether you’re using a Mac or Windows machine — making it a slight upgrade over the base model.

Epomaker TH80 Pro $ 72 $ 90 20 % off $ 72 $ 72 $ 90 20 % off Epomaker’s compact TH80 Pro is a higher-end version of one of our favorite wireless models, one that comes with a larger battery and a few functionality improvements. $72 at Amazon

If there’s one thing gamers can all agree on, it’s that stick drift is a scourge of controllers everywhere. Luckily, there are drift-free solutions like 8BitDo’s Ulitmate Bluetooth Controller, which is currently on sale at Amazon in black or white for $62.99 (about $7 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for 10 percent off. Prime members can also pick up either color for slightly less through a third-party retailer, though, in each case, Amazon still fulfills the order.

Unlike some of 8BitDo’s controllers, the wireless Bluetooth Ultimate is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows PCs. Its biggest draw is its drift-resistant, magnetic Hall effect sticks, which aren’t prone to the same false inputs you might experience over time with something like Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers. They also feature two back paddles and a number of pro-grade software features, including button mapping and custom profiles, both of which you can fine-tune in the companion app. The controller even comes with its own charging dock that you can use to stow the included 2.4GHz dongle when it’s not in use — just another reason it’s one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers available.

