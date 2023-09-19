The step-up model of one of our favorite mechanical keyboards is down to just $71.99

It’s hard to beat the tactile feel and durability of a good ol’ fashioned mechanical keyboard. Fortunately, if you’re someone who’s looking to kick their membrane keyboard to the curb, Epomaker’s TH80 Pro represents a great entry-level model, one that’s on sale at Amazon for $71.99 ($18 off) and comes with your choice of linear, clicky, or tactile switches.
The Epomaker TH80 Pro, like the standard model featured in our guide to the best mechanical keyboards, is a 75 percent mechanical keyboard with a volume knob and hot-swappable switches that let you easily adjust the keyboard’s look and feel. It also offers the same plastic case and steel switch plate, the same PBT keycaps and per-key RGB lighting, and the same great typing experience. The Pro model, however, comes with a bigger 4,000mAh battery and a few other notable improvements — including the ability to automatically detect whether you’re using a Mac or Windows machine — making it a slight upgrade over the base model.
Epomaker TH80 Pro
Epomaker’s compact TH80 Pro is a higher-end version of one of our favorite wireless models, one that comes with a larger battery and a few functionality improvements.
If there’s one thing gamers can all agree on, it’s that stick drift is a scourge of controllers everywhere. Luckily, there are drift-free solutions like 8BitDo’s Ulitmate Bluetooth Controller, which is currently on sale at Amazon in black or white for $62.99 (about $7 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for 10 percent off. Prime members can also pick up either color for slightly less through a third-party retailer, though, in each case, Amazon still fulfills the order.
Unlike some of 8BitDo’s controllers, the wireless Bluetooth Ultimate is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows PCs. Its biggest draw is its drift-resistant, magnetic Hall effect sticks, which aren’t prone to the same false inputs you might experience over time with something like Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers. They also feature two back paddles and a number of pro-grade software features, including button mapping and custom profiles, both of which you can fine-tune in the companion app. The controller even comes with its own charging dock that you can use to stow the included 2.4GHz dongle when it’s not in use — just another reason it’s one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers available.
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller
The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller comes with its own charging dock, features remappable controls, and is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows PCs thanks to its Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity. Unlike the 2.4GHz-only version, it features Hall effect sticks.
A few other ways to save today
- Last week, Bose unveiled its new headphone lineup, including a $429 pair known as the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. If you’re looking for something less spendy, however, you can currently pick up the last-gen Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 ($80 off) from Amazon and Best Buy. They’re still a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones with multipoint pairing and satisfactory sound, especially for voice calls. Read our review.
- Newfangled smartwatches are great and all, but not everyone needs crash detection or the ability to make NFC payments from their wrist. That’s where the Amazfit Band 7 comes in. Not only does the budget-friendly fitness band — which is now matching its all-time low of $39.99 at Amazon — offer marathon battery life and a terrific OLED display, but it also boasts a wealth of health features typically reserved for devices triple the price. Read our review.
- The EcoFlow Delta Pro is on sale at Wellbots for $2,449 ($800 off), an all-time low. While a 100-pound, 3.6kWh battery on wheels is most certainly overkill for most people, it’s a great power station with a wide range of ports and charging options that allow you to keep your gear running while you’re off the grid. Read our review.
- Jabra’s entry-level Elite 4 earbuds are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now for $69.99 ($30 off), matching their best price to date. Overall, they're pretty similar to the last-gen Elite 3 — our favorite earbuds for under $100 — but come with multipoint support, noise cancellation, and other welcome upgrades.
- Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is on sale for Prime members with a Basic Pen and 16GB of storage starting at $264.99 ($75 off). Admittedly, the 10.2-inch e-reader was a bit underwhelming at launch; however, it’s gone on to receive a series of welcome software updates that have helped put it on more equal footing with some of the note-taking competition. Read our review.