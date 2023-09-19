Arlo’s new line of cameras come at a more affordable price

Arlo announced the second generation of its Essential camera and doorbell line on Tuesday, and they all have more affordable starting prices than their predecessors. The lineup includes a new XL outdoor camera, a new outdoor camera, a new indoor camera, and a new video doorbell.

The second-generation Essential indoor camera starts at $39.99, which is much cheaper than the $99.99 starting price for the first-generation model and is cheaper than Ring’s $59.99 indoor camera. For the base $39.99 price, the new wired Arlo Essential indoor camera only gives you HD / 1080p resolution, but if you want 2K resolution, you can spring for that at a more expensive $79.99.

Like its predecessor, the updated indoor camera offers features like a 130-degree viewing angle, night vision, and an integrated siren. Arlo cameras require a paid Arlo Secure plan starting at $4.99 a month for features such as recorded video and setting activity zones.

The Arlo Essential second-gen outdoor camera is available in 2K or HD, has a 130-degree field of view, and an integrated Spotlight and siren. Image: Arlo

The other updates start at a lower cost, too.

The updated battery-powered outdoor camera starts at $49.99 for 1080p resolution and $99.99 for 2K resolution, with a 130-degree field of view and an integrated spotlight and siren. Both models are cheaper than the old Essential Spotlight’s starting price of $129.99. (For 4K resolution, you need to step up to Arlo’s Ultra 2 model for $299.99.)

The new Essential XL outdoor camera, which Arlo says offers up to 4x the battery life of the base outdoor camera, starts at $99.99 for 1080p or $149.99 for 2K; the older version starts at $149.99 for 1080 resolution.

The second-generation video doorbell starts at $79.99 for 1080p / $129.99 for 2K, which is more affordable than the $129.99 and $149.99 for the older wired and wireless video doorbells, respectively. The second-gen model can be wired or wireless; it has a rechargeable battery and can be hardwired to doorbell wiring for continuous charging. The camera has a 1:1 aspect ratio and a 180-degree viewing angle.

Arlo’s Essential indoor camera (second-gen) features an automated privacy shield. Image: Arlo