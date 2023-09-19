This is Microsoft’s new disc-less Xbox Series X design with a new gyro controller

Microsoft is planning to refresh its Xbox Series X console in 2024 with an all-new design and features. Codenamed Brooklin, the unannounced console refresh has been accidentally revealed in new FTC v. Microsoft documents this week.

The new Xbox Series X design looks a lot more circular than the existing console and will ship without a disc drive. Internal confidential Microsoft documents reveal it has 2TB of storage (up from 1TB), a USB-C front port with power delivery, and an “all-new, more immersive controller.”

“Sebile” Xbox controller redesign revealed in court documents with wireless upgrades and modular thumbsticks Image: FTC v. Microsoft

The new controller, codenamed Sebille, is set to be announced later this year and will include an accelerometer for gyro support. It has a two-tone color scheme and will support a direct connection to cloud, Bluetooth 5.2, and a presumably updated “Xbox Wireless 2” connection. Microsoft also lists “precision haptic feedback” and “VCA haptics double as speakers” as specs for the controller. It will also have quieter buttons and thumbsticks, a rechargeable and swappable battery, modular thumbsticks, and you’ll be able to lift it up to wake it.

Microsoft’s leaked consoles. Image: FTC v. Microsoft

Inside the new Xbox Series X design Microsoft is also adding Wi-Fi 6E support, a Bluetooth 5.2 radio, and the company is shrinking the existing die to 6nm “for improve efficiency.” The PSU power will be reduced by 15 percent, according to Microsoft’s document. Microsoft is targeting the same $499 launch price of the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft’s roadmap for its refreshed Xbox consoles. Image: US Courts

Microsoft lists a roadmap for this new Xbox Series X console and controller, alongside a refreshed Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage. Microsoft just launched a refreshed Xbox Series S in black, but there could be another refresh on the way in 2024 with Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2. It will also include this new Xbox controller.

Console customization via Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab program was also mentioned under a list of goals that the company wants to achieve by 2030, though we should note that according to the leaked documents, this isn’t yet fully funded. A new Elite controller is discussed in the same section, which would presumably include the same updates as the main controller refresh.