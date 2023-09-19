Microsoft documents leak new Bethesda games, including an Oblivion remaster

Before it was acquired by Microsoft, ZeniMax Media, the parent company of studios like Bethesda Game Studios and id Software, was working on remasters of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 3, and a new entry in the Doom franchise, according to new documents revealed as part of FTC v. Microsoft. The games were included in a July 2020 Microsoft presentation about the then-potential ZeniMax acquisition.

Unannounced games in the presentation include:

The Oblivion remaster (originally set for fiscal year 2022)

Doom Year Zero and DLC (fiscal year 2023) and a second set of DLC (fiscal year 2024)

The Fallout 3 remaster (fiscal year 2024)

A sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo (fiscal year 2024)

Dishonored 3 (fiscal year 2024)

There are also a number of titles for console / PC without specific names, including:

The Indiana Jones game (which we have known about for awhile and was originally scheduled for fiscal year 2022)

Project Kestrel (fiscal year 2023) and an expansion (fiscal year 2024)

Project Platinum

A vaguely-named “licensed IP game”

Here is the relevant slide, if you want to see the plans for yourself:

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Remember that these were estimates from more than three years ago and before Microsoft completed its acquisition of ZeniMax in March 2021, so there’s always the chance that some of these plans have changed dramatically or been scrapped entirely. But they may provide an early look at some of the games we can look forward to from Microsoft down the road.