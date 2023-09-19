Samsung’s new Amex card works with SmartThings Find, but it’s only in South Korea

Samsung has debuted the IoT card, a credit card that works with SmartThings Find, the company’s version of Find My (via SamMobile). That’s great if you live in South Korea, where the company offers it in partnership with KB Kookmin Card and American Express — so far, Samsung hasn’t announced a similar offering in the US. We’ve asked if it plans to and will update this post if the company responds.

The IoT card works like you’d expect it to. You add it to SmartThings Find, and then, like with Apple Find My, other Samsung devices that detect it will report its location back to you. This works whether the card is nearby or its owner has left it in another country. Samsung says the card uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for this, rather than ultra wideband, which SmartThings Find can also use.

The Samsung IoT card is only in South Korea. Image: Samsung

In the US, if you want to do something similar, you’re not out of options. You could cram an Apple AirTag or a Samsung SmartTag into your wallet or pick up one of the many other tracking alternatives that come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. How useful they are depends on whether they use UWB, BLE, or both (UWB enables precision finding, which BLE lacks) and what tracking network they use.