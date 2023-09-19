TikTok introduces a way to label AI-generated content

TikTok is introducing a new way for creators to label content that was made using artificial intelligence tools. The feature was first spotted by users last month and was announced by TikTok today in a blog post.

TikTok’s user guidelines already require creators to disclose when content is made using AI tools. The new feature will prompt a creator to turn on the labeling feature so viewers know when videos and photos were created using AI software. The AI label appears below the username in the corner of videos. The prompt also includes a reminder that content could be removed if it’s not disclosed that AI tools were involved. The company also says that, this week, it will begin testing a way to automatically label content as AI-generated.

Like on other platforms, AI-generated material has spread rapidly on TikTok, both from its users and the company itself. AI voice cloning software has been used to create viral content like fairly convincing fake Drake songs or clips of fake Taylor Swift giving pep talks, racking up millions of views.