You can now apply for a refund from Epic Games’ Fortnite FTC settlement

You can now apply to receive a refund from Fortnite maker Epic Games’ $245 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC alleged that Fortnite players bought in-game goods on accident because of design tricks, and the two parties agreed to the settlement, which was announced as part of a broader $520 million settlement in December.
You can visit www.ftc.gov/Fortnite to apply for the refund and learn more information. The FTC says that you can apply if any of the following is true:
You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022
Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018
Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges
You have to be 18 or older to complete the refund form; otherwise, the FTC says a parent must complete it for you. If you’re eligible, you’ll need to enter a claim number sent to you by the FTC or your Epic Account ID.
The deadline to apply for a refund is January 17th, 2024. The amount of the refunds will “depend on several factors, including how many people file a claim,” and FTC says it doesn’t have a mailing date for payments just yet.