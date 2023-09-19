iFixit retroactively dings the iPhone 14 over Apple’s parts pairing requirement

iFixit is dropping the repairability score on the iPhone 14. While the organization originally gave the phone a seven out of 10 to indicate high repairability, iFixit has lowered that rating to a four after taking into account parts pairing requirements that make fixing the device a hassle.

When iFixit announced its score for the iPhone 14 last year, it said it was looking mainly at the repair-friendly design of the device. Unlike its other devices, Apple included a rear glass panel that you can pop off with basic repair tools, including a heating mat, suction handle, and an opening pick. While this design change was notable at the time, iFixit acknowledges that it missed the significant hurdles to repairability programmed within iPhones in general.

These are the notifications that appear when a part isn’t paired to an iPhone. Image: iFixit

Instead of simply swapping out one part for another, repair shops and DIYers must “pair” the part to the device through Apple’s System Configuration tool. To do this, you must purchase a genuine part from Apple, enter your device’s serial number, and then pair the new part to your phone through Apple. If you use an aftermarket part or one from another iPhone, you’re stuck with annoying notifications that warn your iPhone contains ingenuine parts — even if it works the way it should.

“Most major repairs on modern iPhones require Apple approval,” iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens writes in a blog post. “You have to buy parts through their system, then have the repair validated via a chat system. Otherwise, you’ll run into limited or missing functionality, with a side of annoying warnings.”

The pairing process not only makes repairs difficult for DIYers but also for third-party repair providers who often use leftover parts from broken devices. iFixit says things have “gotten so bad that several repair professionals have told us they’re leaving the business entirely rather than navigate the labyrinthine maze of obstacles that Apple has erected.”