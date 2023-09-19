Microsoft leaked its own Xbox documents, court says

Microsoft is responsible for the huge trove of leaked documents that revealed things like a new disc-less Xbox Series X design, unannounced games from Bethesda, and executive musings about buying Nintendo, according to a new filing from the FTC v. Microsoft judge on Tuesday.

In the filing, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley says that the court ordered the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft to provide the court with “a secure cloud link” to trial exhibits with redactions that met the court’s recent orders. Microsoft provided a link on September 14th, and the court uploaded the exhibits from there, Judge Corley says.

The parties in the case have since told the court that “the version of the exhibits provided contained non-public information,” which might be the understatement of the century, and the court has removed them.

The FTC and Microsoft must resubmit admitted trial exhibits by September 22nd — but they’re also on the hook to confirm to the court that they’re okay with what has been uploaded. “The parties shall simultaneously file a written certification signed by all parties, and nonparties whose information is contained in the admitted trial exhibits, verifying they have reviewed the exhibits and certify they contain only public information in accordance with the Court’s orders,” Judge Corley says.