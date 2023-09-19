Amazon made a new version of its cashierless tech that doesn’t need cameras

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is both extremely cool — just grab what you want and walk out the door, no checking out or paying necessary — and extremely complicated. Amazon’s system uses computer vision, which requires a complex system of cameras and sensors just to make the whole thing work.

But now, Amazon is rolling out a new, simpler way to Just Walk Out. It built a system that uses radio-frequency identification, known as RFID, to track your purchases as you leave the store. Amazon first tested the system at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle (so named by Amazon, which purchased the arena’s naming rights in 2020) and is now also testing it at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

The system is pretty straightforward: each item, in this case mostly clothing, gets an RFID tag that looks like a normal clothing tag. Customers come into the store, pick out what they want, and walk through an “exit gate” that scans the tags and tallies up the bill. Then they scan their credit card or wave a palm over an Amazon One scanner and leave.

RFID tags are a longtime staple of the people- and thing-tracking industries: they’re a handy way to quickly check inventory in a warehouse, keep your luggage from getting lost, and even get you into Disney World. Amazon is just trying to take that tech and apply it to the everyday shopping experience.

It may not feel quite as cool to go through a scanner before you leave as it does to just walk out of the building, but the pitch for Amazon here is that an RFID system will be drastically easier for companies to implement. Rather than wire their buildings with an expensive camera system, they can just switch their tags, add a few gates, and be done. Amazon says its Just Walk Out testing has shown huge increases in customer traffic thanks to the shorter lines and many more transactions because the process is so simple.