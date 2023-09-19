Fitbit updates its app and teases something for September 28th

It’s been a big day for Fitbit fans. On Tuesday morning, the Google-owned subsidiary started rolling out its new Fitbit app , and later in the day, it teased news on September 28th about a new Fitbit device.

The news teaser is brief: it’s a six-second video on X (formerly Twitter) showing a person swinging their arms and wearing a wrist tracker of some kind that looks a lot like something from the Charge family.

A new Fitbit tracker crossed the FCC recently, so it’s not a total surprise that Fitbit has something new in the works. 9to5Google reported last week that Fitbit is working on a Fitbit Charge 6 that will bring back the physical button, so the timing seems to check out for this new device being a new Charge. And the device in the video looks a heck of a lot like the Charge 5, which tracks with 9to5Google’s description that the device is “exactly like the Charge 5” except for the inclusion of the button.