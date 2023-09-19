Roblox is rolling out in-experience subscriptions, but you can’t buy them yet

Why are subscriptions purchased in local currency but paid in Robux?

Subscriptions renew automatically unless the user actively cancels. To support this automatic renewal feature, subscribers will pay in real world currency. Automatic renewals help to retain subscribers which leads to more opportunities for creators to earn from an ongoing revenue stream.

Paying creators in Robux also allows creators to understand overall experience monetization across different products (dev products, Passes, subs, ads rev share) more seamlessly without having to do currency conversions.