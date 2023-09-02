Mophie has three Qi2 magnetic wireless chargers on the way

Mophie just announced at IFA that it’s releasing three Qi2-compatible, 15W wireless smartphone chargers — the Snap Plus Powerstation Mini Stand ($69.95), the Snap Plus 3-in-1 stand ($129.95), and the Snap Plus wireless charging vent mount ($69.95) — starting later this year.

Mophie doesn’t mention the iPhone specifically, but it’s rumored Apple will enable support for 15W, non-MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 15, as the second generation of Qi includes Apple's input and a similar magnet layout. We’ve asked Mophie and will update here if we receive a response.

The Snap Plus Powerstation Mini Stand is a 5,000mAh portable battery with an aluminum kickstand and a USB-C port on the side. The company says it can do “true 15W” charging for a Qi2-compatible device, similar to Anker’s new MagGo battery pack. The Snap Plus 3-in-1 stand also offers 15-watt charging, and Mophie says it can simultaneously fast charge your smartphone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.