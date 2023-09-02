Skip to main content
Mophie has three Qi2 magnetic wireless chargers on the way

A charging magnetic car mount, a 5,000mAh portable battery with a kickstand, and a 3-in-1 charging stand will start coming later this year, but it’s unclear if they’ll charge your MagSafe iPhone at 15 watts.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

A collage of Mophie’s new Wireless charging stands and mounts, with the new Snap Plus Powerstation Mini stand in the center, the 3-in-1 stand on the right, and the two magnetic vent mounts on the left.
Mophie’s new magnetic stands and mounts.
Image: Mophie

Mophie just announced at IFA that it’s releasing three Qi2-compatible, 15W wireless smartphone chargers — the Snap Plus Powerstation Mini Stand ($69.95), the Snap Plus 3-in-1 stand ($129.95), and the Snap Plus wireless charging vent mount ($69.95) — starting later this year.

Mophie doesn’t mention the iPhone specifically, but it’s rumored Apple will enable support for 15W, non-MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 15, as the second generation of Qi includes Apple's input and a similar magnet layout. We’ve asked Mophie and will update here if we receive a response.

The Snap Plus Powerstation Mini Stand is a 5,000mAh portable battery with an aluminum kickstand and a USB-C port on the side. The company says it can do “true 15W” charging for a Qi2-compatible device, similar to Anker’s new MagGo battery pack. The Snap Plus 3-in-1 stand also offers 15-watt charging, and Mophie says it can simultaneously fast charge your smartphone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

The new Snap Plus wireless charging vent mount looks like an updated version of one Mophie already makes, just with Qi2 charging and a higher price tag. The company is also releasing a simple magnetic Snap vent mount for $29.95 later this year with the same form factor, but without charging. Both use a ratcheting hook to attach to your car’s air vents.

