Mini’s new Cooper EV centers a giant circular OLED on the dash

The 2025 Mini Cooper EV reveal is showing off a facelift, increased range, and a giant, round OLED screen floating in front of the dashboard. The company says the Cooper E and Cooper SE — the two EV variants — have 190 miles and 250 miles of range, respectively, as calculated using the European EV test cycle. (Those numbers could drop to around 175 miles and 215 miles each when the EPA test cycle is applied, per Ars Technica.)

But about that big OLED touchscreen that now floats in front of the center of the dashboard instead of the embedded rectangle in past models. The company teased the Cooper’s redesigned interior earlier this year with videos showing the screen’s animations and followed that up with another release with more detail about its capabilities. The screen is also used to show Spike, a CG dog that represents the “fully-fledged voice assistant” the company announced a few months ago. (If you don’t like the dog, there’s also a “stylized representation of a Mini” option.)

When you cycle through the “Mini Experience Modes,” which change the car’s handling and responsiveness, Mini says the interior lights, instrument cluster, and OLED screen will all take on colors to match the vibe of the mode.

Here’s a look at the screen from automotive journalist Mat Watson:

Voice control can be activated by saying “Hey Mini,” and it’s used, as you might guess, for navigation, phone calls, in-car entertainment, and “numerous other vehicle functions.” The company also says the car will learn from your routine when you take the same routes regularly and can learn to automatically roll down the window in the same place, for example. The display runs the Android-based Mini Operating System 9.

Mini says the 184hp Cooper E can reach 60mph from a stop in 7.3 seconds and has 214lb-ft of torque, while the more powerful 218hp Cooper SE variant, which offers 243 lb-ft of torque, can do it in 6.7 seconds. The Cooper E uses a 40.7kWh battery, and the Cooper SE’s has a 54.2 kWh capacity.

Finally, although the body style is still generally in keeping with past designs, there are some changes. The oval-shaped headlights’ LED surrounds now have coordinated “welcome and goodbye animation” and “three adjustable light signatures,” while the car’s rear has been switched up with angular lights that can also be personalized, as you can see in the TikTok video above.