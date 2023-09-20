LG’s monstrous Gram 17 is nearly half off just for today

Laptops are useful for many things, but your typical 13-inch screen just isn’t spacious enough for hardcore multitaskers. If you want more screen real estate at a reasonable price, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is an obvious choice, as is LG’s Gram 17 when you can find it at a steep discount. Thankfully, last year’s version of the latter is currently on sale at Best Buy with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 12th Gen Core i7-1260P processor for $999.99 ($800 off), one of its best prices to date.

LG’s 17-inch Gram 17 was once one of our favorite laptops for fans of big screens thanks to its quiet performance and spacious, high-resolution display. That extra screen real estate doesn’t translate to extra weight, either, which is impressive for a laptop of this size. It also features a healthy 12 hours of battery life, a spacious touchpad, and more ports than your typical ultrabook, making it a great Windows machine for both work and play so long as you don’t need a powerhouse in the graphics department.

2022 LG Gram 17 $ 1000 $ 1800 44 % off $ 1000 $ 1000 $ 1800 44 % off The LG Gram 17 is a good laptop for fans of big screens, offering a 17-inch display while still being surprisingly lightweight. This particular model runs on Windows 11. $1000 at Best Buy

We’ve featured this Disney Plus deal before, but it’s worth mentioning again given today is the last day you can take advantage of it. For a limited time, both new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for three months of Disney Plus (with ads) for $1.99 a month instead of $7.99, which equates to a total of $18 in savings. Just make sure you mark your calendar, as you’ll be charged the full $7.99 a month once the promo period is over if you don’t cancel your subscription before then.

Disney’s ad-supported tier offers access to all the same Disney, Pixar, and National Geographic content the ad-free tier does. This includes popular shows like Ahsoka and Loki as well as recent films such as The Little Mermaid, Elemental, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. You’ll still have to deal with ads, and you won’t be able to download any movies or TV shows to watch offline, but hey, what do you expect for a measly $2 a month?

Disney Plus (three months, ad-supported) $ 2 $ 8 75 % off $ 2 $ 2 $ 8 75 % off Disney Plus offers popular shows and movies like Ahsoka, Loki, The Little Mermaid, and more. New and returning subscribers can currently sign up for three months of the ad-supported tier for $1.99 a month through September 20th. $2 at Disney (monthly)

If you’re shopping for a new tablet, the latest iPad Pros are currently on sale for some of their best prices to date. First up is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which has hit an all-time low of $999 ($100 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo in the 128GB Wi-Fi configuration. If you prefer a smaller slate, the 11-inch model is also on sale at B&H Photo, where you can snag it with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $729 ($70 off).

Overall, Apple’s latest iPad Pro isn’t very different from the prior model. Both sizes offer futureproof support for Wi-Fi 6E and top-notch performance thanks to Apple’s M2 chip, and both work with the new hover feature that lets you preview where a second-gen Apple Pencil’s tip will land before you even touch the display. The main difference between the two — other than size — is that the 11-inch model doesn’t feature the Mini LED screen found on its 12.9-inch sibling, which allows for deeper blacks and stunning contrast levels regardless of what you’re viewing on your screen.

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) $ 729 $ 799 9 % off $ 729 $ 729 $ 799 9 % off The 2022 iPad Pro touts a faster M2 processor, a new hover feature with the second-gen Apple Pencil, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. However, its design remains unchanged from the 2021 model. $729 at B&H Photo

Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!