Meta is expanding its paid verification badge to business accounts

Businesses on Meta platforms will soon be able to purchase a blue check to get exclusive features and support.
The expansion was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at an event today. Earlier this year, the company announced Meta Verified for creators, a $12 per month subscription that gives creators a blue check and access to features like priority customer support and impersonation protection. Businesses can buy verification on Facebook or Instagram for $22 a month or $35 for both — an increase over creator pricing that ranges from $12 to $15. Testing on Facebook and Instagram will begin in the coming weeks, with WhatsApp to follow.
Paying businesses will get similar perks as creators, including account security features and troubleshooting. Verified businesses will also get increased visibility in search on Facebook and Instagram. Businesses on WhatsApp will be able to create a landing page that’s discoverable through web search and the ability to have multiple employees chat with and respond to customers.
Meta’s initial move into paid verification followed changes at Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, where paying subscribers were able to buy a blue check for a monthly fee. The paid X subscription immediately spiraled out of control as users impersonated brands, celebrities, and even the pope using identical verified blue check marks. Earlier this month, X rolled out the option to verify paid users through a government ID, saying users could receive “additional benefits” in the future if they choose to do so. Meta Verification for businesses will require businesses to meet certain activity and security requirements, and the person applying must prove their connection to the business.