All the news from Amazon’s September 2023 product launch event

Amazon is kicking off its annual fall product announcements at its HQ2 campus in Arlington, Virginia. It seems Amazon is planning some big, AI-driven changes for Alexa, its smart assistant that could help it keep up with Bing, Bard, and ChatGPT. So, yes, we expect the new products could include artificial intelligence features, of course, but what else is in store for Echo, Ring, and co.?
The company’s devices and services division is undergoing an executive shake-up with the departure of hardware boss Dave Limp and rumors that Microsoft’s Panos Panay will replace him. This also follows a year full of personnel cuts and division closures, all of which could point to a more muted outing. Still, last year brought new Eero PoE routers, updated Echo speakers, and even a new Kindle, which should help set expectations. And in past years, Amazon’s product launches have been even more chaotic: remember the Alexa microwave and the Echo Wall Clock? It’s not an Amazon launch if there aren’t at least a few surprises.
We’ll keep you up to date on all the developments as Amazon’s announcements roll out.
Sep 19
The Fire TV should be at the heart of Amazon’s smart home
They say the heart of any home is the kitchen, and while nice in theory, we all know that in most American homes, it’s the room with the biggest TV where everyone hangs out. In my decade-plus of covering the smart home, it’s baffled me that no company has really embraced the TV as a central hub for the smart home.Read Article >
Yes, you can navigate three menus down on a Fire TV-enabled television and turn a smart light off, and your Apple TV or Google Chromecast will let you view a security camera livestream if you know the exact incantation to summon it. But to date, the relationship between the smart TV and the smart home has been more parasitic than symbiotic.
Sep 18
What’s next for Windows and Surface without Panos Panay?
Panos Panay has always been the force behind Microsoft’s Surface line. He helped bring Surface to life as a secret project more than 10 years ago. He’s presented the new devices onstage at events, showed up at malls to promote Surface hardware, and has steered Microsoft’s Surface tablets to success in the years since.Read Article >
Now, he’s leaving in a surprise departure announced just days before Microsoft’s next big Surface event. Panay will no longer be presenting at Microsoft’s showcase on Thursday but will remain at the company for another couple of weeks as part of a transition process. He’s reportedly joining Amazon to replace Dave Limp and lead Amazon’s Echo and Alexa push. Amazon is also holding its own hardware event on Wednesday.
Sep 18
All the big tech events coming this fall
September and October are some of the most exciting months of the year if you’ve been waiting all year to see the latest and greatest tech, even if that just means meeting the annual new iPhone. Of course, events are also planned for entertainment, cars, and more, and you’ll be able to catch all the latest news on major events and conferences here on The Verge.Read Article >
The IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin kicked off the slate, leading into the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that runs through September 17th. The schedule truly picked up with Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event, dubbed “Wonderlust,” which was closely followed by dueling events from Nintendo and Sony PlayStation on September 14th.
Sep 18
Tom Warren and Jay Peters
Microsoft’s former Surface chief Panos Panay is reportedly heading to Amazon
Panos Panay is reportedly joining Amazon, Bloomberg reports. The former Windows and Surface chief announced his departure from Microsoft earlier today, and Bloomberg reports that he’s moving to Seattle’s other giant tech company to oversee Amazon’s vast hardware products.Read Article >
Panay has been instrumental in the creation of Surface devices and much of their success and will no longer be presenting at Microsoft’s event on Thursday. He will remain at Microsoft for another couple of weeks as part of a transition process before joining Amazon.
Aug 14
Amazon’s hardware boss running Alexa and Echo plans to retire
Dave Limp, Amazon’s SVP of devices and services, plans to retire in the coming months, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. His retirement marks the end of a more than 13-year career at the company.Read Article >
Amazon published emails to staff from CEO Andy Jassy and Limp addressing the departure on its website. Jassy says that Limp will stay in his role “for the next few months” and that the company plans to announce a successor “in the coming weeks.”
Aug 10
Amazon is dropping dozens of in-house brands you didn’t even know it owned
Amazon is slashing the number of in-house brands it offers on its marketplace. The retail giant plans on cutting 27 of its 30 private-label clothing brands as it looks to cut costs and stave off antitrust scrutiny, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.Read Article >
Over the years, Amazon has created dozens of private-label brands across a variety of departments, most of which operate without Amazon branding, such as Solimo, Wag, and Mama Bear. However, this cutback will leave Amazon with just three in-house clothing brands: Amazon Essentials, Amazon Collection, and Amazon Aware.