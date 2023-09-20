T-Mobile users say other people’s account information is appearing in their app

There’s some weirdness happening over at T-Mobile this morning. Multiple T-Mobile customers on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have reported that they’re able to see other users’ account data — including their current credit balance, purchase history, credit card information, and home address — when signing into their own T-Mobile accounts.

Some T-Mobile customers have mentioned seeing information from several other accounts, but the scale of the issue isn’t yet clear. It’s prevalent enough that the T-Mobile subreddit has asked its users to avoid posting any further information for “security reasons.”

T-Mobile has yet to officially acknowledge the concerns or provide an explanation as to what’s causing them. We have reached out for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

If this does turn out to be caused by a security breach then it wouldn’t be the first incident that T-Mobile has needed to contend with this year, having already disclosed two separate cybersecurity attacks in January and May.