Arlo’s new security tags can disable your security system with a doorbell tap

Arlo is adding a new gadget to its smart home security lineup that should make it easier to disarm its Arlo Home Security system without digging through the company’s companion app or using its keypad once you’re in the house. The press release for Arlo’s new Essential product series — which includes a new video doorbell, outdoor camera, indoor camera, and XL security camera — mentions an “Arlo Security Tag” that can be held against the new doorbell itself to swiftly disarm the company’s security system when the little fob launches in “Q4 2023.”

When asked for comment about the product, Arlo spokesperson Hannah Block said that the Arlo Security Tag will be the “first NFC Touchless Disarm device,” and that further details would be released closer to the tag’s launch date later this year. Pricing was not provided and the information we have is slim, but the tag appears to be akin to a contactless keyfob like the now-discontinued Google Nest Secure tags.